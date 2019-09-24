Dr. James Dematteis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dematteis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Dematteis, MD
Overview
Dr. James Dematteis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Silver Creek, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot.
Locations
Barnes Primary Care Associates P.c.113 Main St, Silver Creek, NY 14136 Directions (716) 483-2174
Medicor Associates Inc120 E 2nd St Fl 3, Erie, PA 16507 Directions (814) 877-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Hamot
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dematteis MD is a caring and competent physician.
About Dr. James Dematteis, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dematteis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dematteis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dematteis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dematteis works at
Dr. Dematteis has seen patients for Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dematteis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dematteis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dematteis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dematteis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dematteis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.