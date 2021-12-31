Dr. James Demasi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demasi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Demasi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Demasi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Thelma Costello Ms Lmhc PC4 Executive Park Dr Ste 2, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 437-1890
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been chronically ill my entire life and routinely chewed up and spit out by doctors who simply do not have the time of day. Dr. Demasi has restored my faith in the medical system. He was an amazing breath if fresh air, an individual who is truly patient lead and wants to work WITH you rather than against you. He is consistently firm in his belief that the patient understand their body (and by extension, its reactions) best and is willing to work with individuals who's cases make little sense in a world of medical chaos. Even amidst the pandemic his values have not been squandered and he still clearly cares very deeply for his patients wellbeing, even when they present with distrust for the medical system, a personality trait I didnt even know was possible.
About Dr. James Demasi, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1801826433
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
