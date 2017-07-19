Dr. James Demarco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demarco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Demarco, MD
Overview
Dr. James Demarco, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital and United Hospital Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 109 Platinum Dr Ste 1, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (304) 842-0800
- 2 1370 Johnson Ave Ste 203, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (304) 842-0800
-
3
Fresenius Medical Care of Grafton245 Greenes Plz Ste E7, Grafton, WV 26354 Directions (304) 265-9186
Hospital Affiliations
- Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital
- United Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Demarco?
Great Doctor who cares about his patients. He takes the time to explain things and answer questions.
About Dr. James Demarco, MD
- Nephrology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1619946936
Education & Certifications
- Capital Health Sys Fuld Campus|R W Johnson University Hospital
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demarco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Demarco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demarco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demarco has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demarco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Demarco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demarco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demarco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demarco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.