Overview

Dr. James Demarco, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital and United Hospital Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.