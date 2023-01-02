Dr. James Demarco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demarco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Demarco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Demarco, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.
Dr. Demarco works at
Locations
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Orthopaedics615 Wesley Dr Ste 100C, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 763-2857
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Orthopaedics180 Wingo Way Ste 301, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 884-0302
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. DeMarco repaired my rotator cuff injury from a horseback accident. This was in 2004 and my shoulder is still in excellent shape - better than ever. I highly recommend him as a surgeon. He is very down-to-earth and not at all intimidating. He explains everything he will be doing and why and made what could have been a horrible experience quite lovely. If I still lived in Charleston I would be seeing him for my other shoulder.
About Dr. James Demarco, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1174510622
Education & Certifications
- Lake Tahoe Sports Medicine Institute
- Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
