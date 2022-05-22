See All Podiatrists in Poughkeepsie, NY
Dr. James Delorenzo, DPM

Podiatry
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Delorenzo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with MidHudson Regional Hospital.

Dr. Delorenzo works at James J. DeLorenzo, DPM PLLC in Poughkeepsie, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    James J. DeLorenzo, DPM PLLC
    143 Hooker Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 897-3338
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MidHudson Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dropfoot
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Limb Length Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    May 22, 2022
    First let me say that the two staff members that I met were super friendly, helpful and one even drew me a diagram of getting around the area. Dr. Delorenzo was super sweet, lighthearted, open to questions and very knowledgeable about his speciality. Sadly, as a very senior person, I only remembered half of what he told me. Sometimes doctors give printouts of the visit but I guess not here. But all in all, I got enough out of the visit to carry me through until I see him again in a few months.
    B.R. — May 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Delorenzo, DPM
    About Dr. James Delorenzo, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295728582
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Montrose VA Hosp-NY Med Coll
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • IONA COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Delorenzo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delorenzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Delorenzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Delorenzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Delorenzo works at James J. DeLorenzo, DPM PLLC in Poughkeepsie, NY. View the full address on Dr. Delorenzo’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Delorenzo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delorenzo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delorenzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delorenzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

