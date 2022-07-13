Dr. James'Jed Delmore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James'Jed Delmore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James'Jed Delmore, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center.

Locations
Midwest Oncology Associates, Gyn-Oncs10600 Quivira Rd Ste 130, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 382-5164
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was very afraid of having my cancer surgery. I had uterine cancer and Dr Delmore answered every question I had and assured me he had done many of these surgeries over his life as an Oncology Dr. I felt assured after talking with him. My surgery went better than expected and I’ve been cancer free since. I’m very glad I went to him.
About Dr. James'Jed Delmore, MD
- Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1184735508
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Cancer Center|Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Wesley Medical Center
- BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delmore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delmore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Delmore has seen patients for Adenomyosis, Oophorectomy and Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delmore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Delmore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delmore.
