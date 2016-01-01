Overview

Dr. James Dehen, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Dehen works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.