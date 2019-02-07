See All Podiatrists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. James Defrancisco, DPM

Podiatry
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Defrancisco, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    3010 AVENUE L, Brooklyn, NY 11210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 258-1820

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 07, 2019
    Really exceptional, I highly recommend him
    — Feb 07, 2019
    About Dr. James Defrancisco, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780790956
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Defrancisco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Defrancisco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Defrancisco has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Defrancisco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Defrancisco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Defrancisco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Defrancisco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Defrancisco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

