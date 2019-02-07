Dr. Defrancisco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Defrancisco, DPM
Overview
Dr. James Defrancisco, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3010 AVENUE L, Brooklyn, NY 11210 Directions (718) 258-1820
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Really exceptional, I highly recommend him
About Dr. James Defrancisco, DPM
- Podiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1780790956
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Defrancisco accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Defrancisco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Defrancisco has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Defrancisco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Defrancisco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Defrancisco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Defrancisco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Defrancisco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.