Overview

Dr. James Decaestecker, DO is a Trauma Surgery Specialist in Englewood, OH. They specialize in Trauma Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Decaestecker works at Gem City Surgeons in Englewood, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.