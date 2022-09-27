Overview

Dr. James Dean, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical School - University of Oklahoma - College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System, Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Dean works at Warren Clinic Neurology - South - Tulsa, OK in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Cluster Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.