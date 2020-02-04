Overview

Dr. James Dawson, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Dawson works at General Internal Medicine, Burlington in Burlington, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.