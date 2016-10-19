See All Plastic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. James Davis Jr, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Dr. James Davis Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Davis Jr works at S Val Plastic Surgery PC in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Aesthetic Surgery Associates
    1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 850, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 252-0301

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer

Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 19, 2016
    He did a wonderful rhinoplasty and breast exchange !! I went to 6 doctors and by far he was the best.. I will no longer go to 6 only one Dr James Davis
    Oct 19, 2016
    About Dr. James Davis Jr, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225050750
    Education & Certifications

    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Davis Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davis Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis Jr works at S Val Plastic Surgery PC in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Davis Jr’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

