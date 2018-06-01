Dr. James Davies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Davies, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Davies, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.
Dr. Davies works at
Locations
-
1
Davies Eye Center2124 S El Camino Real Ste 100, Oceanside, CA 92054 Directions (760) 901-5040Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davies?
Dr. Davies has been an amazing Godsend to us. He first treated my husband almost 20 years ago when a cancer was found on his eye. Thanks to the surgery and great follow-up, it has never returned. Our daughter had very poor vision and Dr. Davies monitored her until the technology and her eyes were both ready. I will never forget her first experience at seeing stars after her surgery! In the last few years, he has also done cataract surgery on my husband and I with great results.
About Dr. James Davies, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1699770511
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Brigham Young University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davies has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davies accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davies works at
Dr. Davies has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davies on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Davies speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
898 patients have reviewed Dr. Davies. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davies.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.