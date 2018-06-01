Overview

Dr. James Davies, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Davies works at Davies Eye Center in Oceanside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.