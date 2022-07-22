Dr. James Davenport, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davenport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Davenport, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Davenport, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Drexel Univ Sch of Med|Drexel University College of Medicine
Dr. Davenport works at
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Kendall11760 SW 40th St Ste 352A, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 709-6342
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Samaritan Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davenport?
Wonderful cardiologist. He saw me July 18th, 2022. He was patient and explained my condition and the reason why my body was acting like that, and the plan to follow to get back to normal. Professional and friendly.
About Dr. James Davenport, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1235140823
Education & Certifications
- Drexel Univ Sch of Med|Drexel University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davenport has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davenport accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davenport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davenport works at
Dr. Davenport has seen patients for Syncope, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davenport on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Davenport. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davenport.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davenport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davenport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.