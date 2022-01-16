Overview

Dr. James D'Angelo, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. D'Angelo works at St. Joseph Medical Center in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.