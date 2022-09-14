Dr. James Daly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Daly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Daly, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Hinesville, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Coffee Regional Medical Center, Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Southeast Lung Associates601 E General Stewart Way, Hinesville, GA 31313 Directions (912) 629-2290
Southeast Lung Associates200 Doctors Dr Ste O, Douglas, GA 31533 Directions (912) 629-2290
- 3 340 Hodgson Ct, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 262-0611
Optim Orthopedics - Jesup166 Memorial Dr, Jesup, GA 31545 Directions (912) 629-2290Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Solar Family Practice and Pain Management122 Scranton Connector Ste 112, Brunswick, GA 31525 Directions (912) 262-0611
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Coffee Regional Medical Center
- Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
A very kind and caring doctor. It is nice to see the doctor when I go to his office and not a nurse. He takes his time with you and genuinely cares about the patient and their needs.
About Dr. James Daly, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1003884669
Education & Certifications
- Harbor UCLA Med Center
- Saint Lukes
- St Lukes Hosp
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- St. Leo College
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Daly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.