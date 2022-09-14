See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Hinesville, GA
Dr. James Daly, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Daly, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Hinesville, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Coffee Regional Medical Center, Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Daly works at Southeast Lung Associates in Hinesville, GA with other offices in Douglas, GA, Savannah, GA, Jesup, GA and Brunswick, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southeast Lung Associates
    601 E General Stewart Way, Hinesville, GA 31313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 629-2290
  2. 2
    Southeast Lung Associates
    200 Doctors Dr Ste O, Douglas, GA 31533 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 629-2290
  3. 3
    340 Hodgson Ct, Savannah, GA 31406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 262-0611
  4. 4
    Optim Orthopedics - Jesup
    166 Memorial Dr, Jesup, GA 31545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 629-2290
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  5. 5
    Solar Family Practice and Pain Management
    122 Scranton Connector Ste 112, Brunswick, GA 31525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 262-0611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Candler Hospital
  • Coffee Regional Medical Center
  • Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Sleep Apnea
Low Blood Oxygen Level
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Low Blood Oxygen Level
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Advanced Sleep Phase Disorder Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Delayed Sleep Phase Disorder Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Hypersomnia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Irregular Sleep-Wake Pattern Chevron Icon
Jet Lag Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Syndrome Chevron Icon
Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Management of Neuromuscular Disorders Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shift Work Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disturbance-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Sep 14, 2022
    A very kind and caring doctor. It is nice to see the doctor when I go to his office and not a nurse. He takes his time with you and genuinely cares about the patient and their needs.
    lori S — Sep 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Daly, MD
    About Dr. James Daly, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003884669
    Education & Certifications

    • Harbor UCLA Med Center
    • Saint Lukes
    • St Lukes Hosp
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    • St. Leo College
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
