Overview

Dr. James Daly, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Hinesville, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Coffee Regional Medical Center, Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Daly works at Southeast Lung Associates in Hinesville, GA with other offices in Douglas, GA, Savannah, GA, Jesup, GA and Brunswick, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.