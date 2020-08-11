See All General Surgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. James Cusack, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Cusack, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Martha's Vineyard Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Cusack works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Pelvic Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boston Office
    55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 724-4093
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Cooley Dickinson Hospital
  • Martha's Vineyard Hospital
  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Pelvic Abscess
Colorectal Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Pelvic Abscess

Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Network Health
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 11, 2020
    I have full confidence in Dr. Cusack. He performed excision of an advanced melanoma with a skin graft and lymph node excision two years ago. He did a beautiful job. Also he is friendly and patient and I am at ease with him to ask questions. He gives clear explanations. He continues to follow - up on my condition.
    — Aug 11, 2020
    About Dr. James Cusack, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1104809425
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Internship
    • New England Mc Hosps Tufts University School Med
    Medical Education
    • Emory University
    Undergraduate School
    • Dartmouth College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Cusack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cusack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cusack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cusack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cusack works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Cusack’s profile.

    Dr. Cusack has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Pelvic Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cusack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cusack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cusack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cusack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cusack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

