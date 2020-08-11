Overview

Dr. James Cusack, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Martha's Vineyard Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Cusack works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Pelvic Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.