Dr. James Curlee, DO
Dr. James Curlee, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Georgetown Sleep Center PA3121 NORTHWEST BLVD, Georgetown, TX 78628 Directions (512) 868-5055
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I'm sorry for those who had negative comments on their experience with Dr. Curlee, but I was completely satisfied 100%...he listened to all my questions and answered all of them. He also took the time to explain in detail what I needed to know and what to expect. My time with him was not rushed at all. The Staff was also pleasant and very helpful. Thank you Dr. James Curlee!!
- Sleep Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1932100765
- Brooke Army Med Center
- William Beaumont Army Med Center
- University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Curlee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curlee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curlee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Curlee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curlee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curlee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curlee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.