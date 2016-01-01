Dr. James Cummings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cummings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Cummings, MD
Overview
Dr. James Cummings, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center, Hermann Area District Hospital and University Of Missouri Health Care.
Dr. Cummings works at
Locations
Curators of the University of Missouri1 Hospital Dr, Columbia, MO 65212 Directions (573) 884-8538
Division of Endocrinology3635 Vista At Grand, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (251) 471-7542
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Region Medical Center
- Hermann Area District Hospital
- University Of Missouri Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Cummings, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1386748507
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Cummings has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cummings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cummings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cummings works at
Dr. Cummings has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cummings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cummings. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cummings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cummings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cummings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.