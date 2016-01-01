Dr. Culclasure Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Culclasure Jr, MD
Dr. James Culclasure Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN.
Jervey Eye Group PA601 Halton Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 271-3354
- 2 5 Stevens St Ste 100, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 271-3354
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
Dr. Culclasure Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Culclasure Jr has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Nearsightedness and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Culclasure Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Culclasure Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Culclasure Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Culclasure Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Culclasure Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.