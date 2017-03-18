See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Augusta, GA
Dr. James Crownover, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. James Crownover, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James Crownover, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.

Dr. Crownover works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-8623
  2. 2
    Augusta University-West Wheeler Orthopaedics
    1220 W Wheeler Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-2741

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Concussion
Concussion Treatment
Musculoskeletal Injuries
Concussion
Concussion Treatment
Musculoskeletal Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Concussion Chevron Icon
Concussion Treatment Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Crownover?

Mar 18, 2017
Dr. Crownover was great! Willing to help with getting my daughter school accommodations for her concussion. Took the time to answer all of our questions.
Marietta, GA — Mar 18, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. James Crownover, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Crownover, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Crownover to family and friends

Dr. Crownover's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Crownover

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Crownover, MD.

About Dr. James Crownover, MD

Specialties
  • Sports Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1306165329
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. James Crownover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crownover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Crownover has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Crownover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Crownover works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Crownover’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Crownover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crownover.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crownover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crownover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. James Crownover, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.