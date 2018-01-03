Overview

Dr. James Crotty, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Dr. William Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.



Dr. Crotty works at Foot Specialists of Muskogee in Muskogee, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.