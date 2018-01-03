Dr. James Crotty, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crotty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Crotty, DPM
Dr. James Crotty, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Dr. William Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.
Crotty James G Dpm1221 W Broadway St, Muskogee, OK 74401 Directions (918) 682-1720
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Crotty has done two surgerys on both of my big toes.I was in severe pain almost not being able to walk.He fixed both no pins no screws he really knows what he is doing.Dont waste time in Tulsa drive to Muskogee he is a real good guy on top of a good Dr he CARES.And his office staff is top notch very polite and very very competent. Over all him and his office staff make a bad experance turn into a pleasant one.Dale Lamb
- Podiatric Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Bon Secours Hospital
- Dr. William Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Oklahoma
Dr. Crotty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crotty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crotty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Crotty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crotty.
