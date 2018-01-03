See All Podiatric Surgeons in Muskogee, OK
Dr. James Crotty, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Crotty, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Dr. William Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.

Dr. Crotty works at Foot Specialists of Muskogee in Muskogee, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Crotty James G Dpm
    1221 W Broadway St, Muskogee, OK 74401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 682-1720

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 03, 2018
    Dr Crotty has done two surgerys on both of my big toes.I was in severe pain almost not being able to walk.He fixed both no pins no screws he really knows what he is doing.Dont waste time in Tulsa drive to Muskogee he is a real good guy on top of a good Dr he CARES.And his office staff is top notch very polite and very very competent. Over all him and his office staff make a bad experance turn into a pleasant one.Dale Lamb
    Dale Lamb in Stilwell Ok — Jan 03, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Crotty, DPM
    About Dr. James Crotty, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972555613
    Education & Certifications

    • Bon Secours Hospital
    • Dr. William Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
    • University of Oklahoma
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Crotty, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crotty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crotty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crotty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crotty works at Foot Specialists of Muskogee in Muskogee, OK. View the full address on Dr. Crotty’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Crotty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crotty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crotty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crotty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

