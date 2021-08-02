Overview

Dr. James Crossley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Crossley works at Christopher E Newman MD in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Acute Laryngitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.