Dr. James Crossley, MD
Overview
Dr. James Crossley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Christopher E. Newman MD100 E Northwood St, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 274-5441
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Brilliant Otolaryngologist who I Personally watched Dr.Crossley Treat every Situation of Children and Adults given He was always Learning “Cutting Edge” new Procedures to Perform less Invasive Surgeries to Address Sinus Infections, and as a Trained Maxillofacial Surgeon, his Patients were Healed!
About Dr. James Crossley, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 56 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Crossley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crossley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
