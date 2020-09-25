Overview

Dr. James Creek, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Calexico, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Creek works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Calexico, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.