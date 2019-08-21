Dr. James Cranley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cranley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Cranley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Cranley, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Cranley works at
Locations
-
1
Western Ridge6909 Good Samaritan Dr Ste A, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 794-5600
-
2
Gastroenterology Consultants of Greater Cincinnati10600 Montgomery Rd Ste 200, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 794-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Centene
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- NGS CoreSource
- Ohio State University Health Plan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Simplifi
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cranley?
My husband had a colonoscopy and upper GI at Good Samaritan Hospital in August 2019. As far as these procedures go, it was a relatively pleasant experience. From pre-registration through the prep period and day of check in, all went smoothly. The nurses were friendly and helpful, and after the procedure, Dr. Cranley spoke with me and later with my husband. And, Dr. Cranley personally called that evening to check on him. We were very pleased with Dr. Cranley, the hospital and nursing staff, and the hospital. Highly recommend.
About Dr. James Cranley, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1124022777
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Fd
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hosp
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cranley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cranley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cranley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cranley works at
Dr. Cranley has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cranley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cranley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cranley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cranley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cranley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.