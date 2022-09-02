Dr. Crandell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Crandell, MD
Overview
Dr. James Crandell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.
Dr. Crandell works at
Locations
-
1
Premier Physicians Centers Inc.25200 Center Ridge Rd Ste 1100, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (216) 221-3639
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crandell?
Very friendky, answered all questions and took the time we needed.
About Dr. James Crandell, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1396711610
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crandell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crandell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crandell works at
Dr. Crandell has seen patients for Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crandell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Crandell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crandell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crandell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crandell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.