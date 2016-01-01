Dr. Craig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Craig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Craig, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Dr. Craig works at
Locations
Craig Wellness and Recovery2205 Riverstone Blvd Ste 205, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (770) 720-5011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Craig, MD
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1811972987
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Craig accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Craig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Craig works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Craig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Craig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Craig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.