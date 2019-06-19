See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. James Coyle, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Coyle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Coyle works at James J. Coyle, M.D. LLC in Chesterfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    James J. Coyle, M.D. LLC
    226 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 35W, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 548-6860

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthLink
    • Medicaid

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jun 19, 2019
    I would highly recommend Dr. James Coyle to my family and friends. He has changed my life. I was diagnosed with spinal stenosis several years ago. After trying many temporary fixes my doctor recommended Dr. Coyle. I had surgery January 2019 and I am back to myself again. Thanks to Dr. Coyle! You have been the answer to my prayers. I also would like to thank his staff for being such wonderful people.
    Marcia — Jun 19, 2019
    About Dr. James Coyle, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952410979
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA Medical Center
    • University of Virginia Health Sciences Center
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    • Georgetown University
