Dr. Cox Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Cox Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. James Cox Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Locations
Univ. Health System Inc.1940 Alcoa Hwy Ste E310, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 544-2800
University of Tennessee Medical Center1924 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 544-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Cox Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cox Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cox Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cox Jr has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.