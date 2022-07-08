Overview

Dr. James Cox, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hurricane, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital, Camc Teays Valley Hospital and CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Cox works at CAMC Orthopedics Teays Valley in Hurricane, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.