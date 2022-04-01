Overview

Dr. James Cottom, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from Magna Cum Laude from Scholl College/Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Desoto Memorial Hospital, HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cottom works at Florida Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Center in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.