Overview

Dr. James Corasanti, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Corasanti works at Western New York Retina Pllc in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Duodenal Polypectomy, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.