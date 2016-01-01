Dr. James Copher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Copher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Copher, MD
Overview
Dr. James Copher, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Copher works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
-
2
Chattahoochee Surgical Group - Cumming980 Sanders Rd Ste 100, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 886-1074
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Copher?
About Dr. James Copher, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1518951375
Education & Certifications
- Georgia Baptist Hospital
- Mercer University Med Center Of Cen Ga
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Copher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Copher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Copher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Copher works at
Dr. Copher has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Hernia Repair and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Copher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Copher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Copher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Copher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Copher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.