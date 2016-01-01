Overview

Dr. James Copher, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Copher works at Northside Forsyth Hospital in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Hernia Repair and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.