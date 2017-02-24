Dr. James Coorssen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coorssen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Coorssen, MD
Dr. James Coorssen, MD is an Urgent Care Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their residency with University Louisville School Of Med
Baptist Health Urgent Care - Holiday Manor2232 Holiday Manor Ctr, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions
- Baptist Health Louisville
I went in to see him with an acute upper respitory infection, he was kind, effecient and very caring. I wish he did private practice, I would make him my family doctor.
- Urgent Care Medicine
- University Louisville School Of Med
Dr. Coorssen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Coorssen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Coorssen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Coorssen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coorssen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coorssen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coorssen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.