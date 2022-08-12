See All General Surgeons in Chandler, AZ
Overview

Dr. James Cooper, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Chandler Regional Medical Center|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Cooper works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group East Valley Surgery
    485 S Dobson Rd Ste 201, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Adenoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 377 ratings
Patient Ratings (377)
5 Star
(358)
4 Star
(12)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
About Dr. James Cooper, MD

  • General Surgery
  • 27 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • Male
  • 1659331676
Education & Certifications

  • Phoenix Integrated Surgery Res
  • Mayo Clin
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
  • General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. James Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cooper works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Cooper’s profile.

Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Appendicitis and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

377 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

