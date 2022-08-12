Dr. James Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Cooper, MD
Dr. James Cooper, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Chandler Regional Medical Center|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Dignity Health Medical Group East Valley Surgery485 S Dobson Rd Ste 201, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions
Had an umbilical hernia which had become very painful and was referred to Dr Cooper. He is incredibly kind and comforting. He took a great amount of time to fully explain the surgery fully and highlighted any possible risks. My surgery was scheduled 2 weeks later at Chandler Regional. Everything went very smoothly and recovery was easy. The scan was tiny inside my belly button. Very little pain. From referral to surgery was less then 30 days. That’s unheard of with specialist. I’ve waited months to see many of my new specialists. His office staff was incredible throughout the whole process from scheduling through post op care. The returned calls quickly when I had a question and made me completely comfortable. Dr Cooper makes you feel like family…and in a good way. I would highly recommend him for any surgery needs.
About Dr. James Cooper, MD
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Chandler Regional Medical Center|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cooper using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Appendicitis and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cooper speaks Spanish.
377 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.