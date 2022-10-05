Overview

Dr. James Cooper, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, Unc Lenoir Health Care and Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Cooper works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.