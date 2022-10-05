Dr. James Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Cooper, MD
Overview
Dr. James Cooper, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, Unc Lenoir Health Care and Vidant Medical Center.
Locations
Eastern Headache and Spine498a Red Banks Rd, Greenville, NC 27858 Directions (252) 215-3067
Eastern Headache & Spine498 Red Banks Rd # A, Greenville, NC 27858 Directions (252) 215-3067
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
- Unc Lenoir Health Care
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cooper is my Dad's Parkinson's doc and I'm so thankful. Dr. Cooper listens and spends quality care with us each visit, never hurried like other environments.
About Dr. James Cooper, MD
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- VCU/Med Coll VA
- Brody Sch Med Ecu Pitt Meml Hosp
- East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
- U NC-Chapel Hill/Carolina Chldns Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Tension Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cooper speaks French and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
