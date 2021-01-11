Dr. James Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Cook, MD
Overview
Dr. James Cook, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Locations
Abington Neurological Associates, Ltd1151 Old York Rd Ste 200, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cook takes care of my Mother. She has Parkinson's Disease. She is 86 years old. Dr. Cook is the nicest, most thorough, kindest, bright, knowledgeable, caring, considerate, helpful and supportive doctor that I know! He is THE BEST! He calls back, he spends time with my Mom, and, I assume all patients he sees. He never makes us feel rushed or like we are taking up his time. I HIGHLY recommend him to anyone that needs a neurologist. He is a wonderful doctor and a wonderful person!
About Dr. James Cook, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Myoclonus and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
