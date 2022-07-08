See All Neurosurgeons in Baltimore, MD
Dr. James Conway, MD

Neurosurgery
Dr. James Conway, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.

Dr. Conway works at Baltimore Neurosurgery & Spine in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Spinal Fusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Ira M. Garonzik M.d. P.A.
    2401 W Belvedere Ave Fl 3, Baltimore, MD 21215 (410) 601-8100
    2401 W Belvedere Ave Fl 3, Baltimore, MD 21215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 601-8100

  Sinai Hospital of Baltimore

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Jul 08, 2022
    Dr. Conway is a skillful surgeon with excellent bedside manner. He took the time to explain and show me what he was going to do and how it was going to improve my condition. He gives realistic expectations and good follow-up. He came highly recommended and he did not disappoint me.
    Ruby N Boyd
    Neurosurgery
    English
    1043356314
    JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Neurosurgery
    Dr. James Conway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conway is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Conway has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Conway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Conway works at Baltimore Neurosurgery & Spine in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Conway's profile.

    Dr. Conway has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Spinal Fusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conway on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Conway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conway.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

