Dr. James Conway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Conway, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Conway, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Dr. Conway works at
Locations
-
1
Ira M. Garonzik M.d. P.A.5051 Greenspring Ave Ste 101, Baltimore, MD 21209 Directions (410) 664-3680
- 2 2401 W Belvedere Ave Fl 3, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions (410) 601-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Conway?
Dr. Conway is a skillful surgeon with excellent bedside manner. He took the time to explain and show me what he was going to do and how it was going to improve my condition. He gives realistic expectations and good follow-up. He came highly recommended and he did not disappoint me.
About Dr. James Conway, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1043356314
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conway has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conway accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conway works at
Dr. Conway has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Spinal Fusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Conway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.