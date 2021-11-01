Dr. James Conrad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conrad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Conrad, MD
Overview
Dr. James Conrad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital.
Locations
Guardian Eye Associates Plc4306 Harding Pike Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 383-4303
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Conrad and staff are very capable, experienced and service oriented. It's always a pleasant experience to visit his office
About Dr. James Conrad, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1982639191
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conrad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conrad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conrad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conrad has seen patients for Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conrad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Conrad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conrad.
