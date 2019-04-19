Dr. Conrad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Conrad, MD
Overview
Dr. James Conrad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Wisconsin-Madison
Dr. Conrad works at
Locations
-
1
Lpg Cardiology - Healthpark Commons16261 Bass Rd Ste 300, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 343-6410
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Conrad?
Best Doctor my husband & I have ever gone too. He saved my husband life after having a widow maker heart attack. My blood pressure would not go down , when Dr Conrad prescribed 2 medications to take together, my blood pressure finally went down!
About Dr. James Conrad, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1366414682
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Metro Genl Hosp
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conrad accepts Anthem, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conrad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conrad works at
Dr. Conrad has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypotension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conrad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Conrad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conrad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conrad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conrad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.