Overview

Dr. James Connors, MD is a Dermatologist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Connors works at Suncoast Medical Clinic in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Melanoma, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.