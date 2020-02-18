Dr. James Connors, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connors is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Connors, MD
Dr. James Connors, MD is a Dermatologist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Suncoast Medical Clinic601 7th St S, St Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 894-1818
St Petersburg Office620 10th St N Ste 3A, St Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 824-7105
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- U Ark
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Connors has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connors accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connors has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Connors has seen patients for Melanoma, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Connors on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Connors speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Connors. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connors.
