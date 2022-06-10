Dr. James Connor Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connor Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Connor Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. James Connor Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.
Dr. Connor Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
N.r. Chandrasekar M.d. P.c.300 Mount Auburn St Ste 510, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 864-1924
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Connor Jr?
He is a man with few words but he is articulate and right to the point. I am a concert pianist and I suffered from De Quervain's Tenosynovitis due to my yoga practice. I waited too long to seek treatment and when I finally saw Dr. Connor, the surgery was the only option. After the surgery, my recovery took about 4 weeks and I started to practice again. I would say I was back to my performance capacity within 2 months. Thank you, Dr. Connor for saving my career!
About Dr. James Connor Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1831318898
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Connor Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connor Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connor Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Connor Jr works at
Dr. Connor Jr has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Connor Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Connor Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connor Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connor Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connor Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.