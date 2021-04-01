Dr. James Connolly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connolly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Connolly, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Connolly, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Mandeville, LA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|LSUHSC New Orleans School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.
Primary Office1420 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville, LA 70471 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
Excellent doctor but bedside manner not there.
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- University Ms Ummc|University Of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson
- University of Mississippi
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|LSUHSC New Orleans School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Connolly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connolly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connolly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Connolly has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Connolly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Connolly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connolly.
