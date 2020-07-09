Overview

Dr. James Conniff, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Conniff works at Essentia Health-Lakewalk Clinic (Duluth) in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.