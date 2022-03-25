Dr. James Conners, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conners is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Conners, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Conners, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Locations
Univ. Neurologists1725 W Harrison St Ste 1118, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5936
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Conners is brilliant, professional and kind. Give-star physician.
About Dr. James Conners, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English
- 1346406253
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
