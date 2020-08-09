See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Sacramento, CA
Dr. James Conner, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Conner, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Dr. Conner works at Sacramento Colon and Rectal Surgery Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Roseville, CA and Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Downtown Office
    1020 29th St Ste 350, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 231-1050
  2. 2
    Roseville Office
    4 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 215, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 960-0466
  3. 3
    Sacramento Colon and Rectal Surgery Medical Group
    6450 Coyle Ave Ste 2, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 966-6121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Colorectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Colorectal Cancer

Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Itch Chevron Icon
Anal Warts Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileostomy Status Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prolapse Treatment Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Radiation Enteritis Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectal-Colon Bleeding Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 09, 2020
    Best doctor ever!!!
    Dana — Aug 09, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Conner, MD
    About Dr. James Conner, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972766970
    Education & Certifications

    • UT Houston
    • Texas A&M HSC/Scott & White Hosp
    • David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
    • Uc Riverside
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Conner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Conner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Conner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Conner has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Conner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

