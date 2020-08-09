Overview

Dr. James Conner, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



Dr. Conner works at Sacramento Colon and Rectal Surgery Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Roseville, CA and Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.