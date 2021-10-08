Dr. James Connaughton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connaughton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Connaughton, MD
Overview
Dr. James Connaughton, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
Locations
-
1
South Texas Colorectal Center - Medical Center Tower II3903 Wiseman Blvd Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 212-6202Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
South Texas Colorectal Center - Medical Center Tower II7940 Floyd Curl Dr Ste 215, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 212-6202
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Just released yesterday after 11 weeks from surgery date. Extremely happy to get this in the rearview. From point A to yesterday, I couldn't be more pleased or impressed with Dr. C. and his entire staff. For 30 years, I've unfortunately witnessed the ineptitude of too many medical office staffs that seemingly enjoy having patients spend half their day filling out paperwork and waiting. Dr. Connaughton's office streamlines the process. Fill all that boring paperwork out online. Check in for each appt online, or on your phone. After an initial visit followed by 5 post op visits, I haven't waited in Dr. C's waiting room 15 minutes total. As far as the surgery and recovery, I simply followed his instructions and with the help of home health services, I'm a happy camper today. Thanks so much Dr. C!
About Dr. James Connaughton, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467486563
Education & Certifications
- Christus Santa Rosa Health Care
- Wilford Hall Med Center/Uthsc
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Connaughton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connaughton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connaughton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Connaughton has seen patients for Abdominoplasty, Anal or Rectal Pain and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Connaughton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Connaughton speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Connaughton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connaughton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connaughton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connaughton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.