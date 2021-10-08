See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. James Connaughton, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5 (37)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Connaughton, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Connaughton works at MedFirst Primary Care in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominoplasty, Anal or Rectal Pain and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    South Texas Colorectal Center - Medical Center Tower II
    3903 Wiseman Blvd Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78251 (210) 212-6202
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    South Texas Colorectal Center - Medical Center Tower II
    7940 Floyd Curl Dr Ste 215, San Antonio, TX 78229 (210) 212-6202

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital

Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Removal of Stones from Biliary Tract With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Total Splenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Oct 08, 2021
    Just released yesterday after 11 weeks from surgery date. Extremely happy to get this in the rearview. From point A to yesterday, I couldn't be more pleased or impressed with Dr. C. and his entire staff. For 30 years, I've unfortunately witnessed the ineptitude of too many medical office staffs that seemingly enjoy having patients spend half their day filling out paperwork and waiting. Dr. Connaughton's office streamlines the process. Fill all that boring paperwork out online. Check in for each appt online, or on your phone. After an initial visit followed by 5 post op visits, I haven't waited in Dr. C's waiting room 15 minutes total. As far as the surgery and recovery, I simply followed his instructions and with the help of home health services, I'm a happy camper today. Thanks so much Dr. C!
    About Dr. James Connaughton, MD

    Colorectal Surgery
    24 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1467486563
    Education & Certifications

    Christus Santa Rosa Health Care
    Wilford Hall Med Center/Uthsc
    Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Connaughton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connaughton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Connaughton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Connaughton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Connaughton works at MedFirst Primary Care in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Connaughton’s profile.

    Dr. Connaughton has seen patients for Abdominoplasty, Anal or Rectal Pain and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Connaughton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Connaughton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connaughton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connaughton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connaughton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

