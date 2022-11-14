Dr. James Conley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Conley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Conley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED.
Dr. Conley works at
Locations
-
1
Nashville Endo Surgery Center300 20th Ave N Fl 8, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 284-1400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Conley?
If you are looking for an attentive, well educated professional doctor, then that person in Nashville is Dr. Conley. I am not sure when he sleeps. He is constantly reviewing your chart and sending updates through the portal or you might just get a personal call. He is a treasure. I hope Nashville can keep him, at least as long as I am here. Then I hope that fate moves him to the same city where I am headed. (Smile)
About Dr. James Conley, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1205270535
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conley accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conley works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Conley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.