Dr. James Conley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Conley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo, Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Conley works at
Locations
Western New York Radiology Assocs100 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 859-5600Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- 2 571 10th St Ste 264A, Niagara Falls, NY 14301 Directions (716) 299-0524
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center
- Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Conley was professional, kind and explained everything before and during my Angiogram . I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. James Conley, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1083611982
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Conley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conley accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conley has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Chest Pain and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Conley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conley.
