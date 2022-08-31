Overview

Dr. James Conley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo, Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Conley works at Buffalo General Medical Center in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Niagara Falls, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Chest Pain and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.