Dr. James Coman Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coman Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Coman Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Coman Jr, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Oklahoma State University Medical Center, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Coman Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Heart Rhythm Institute of Oklahoma PC6465 S Yale Ave Ste 202, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 935-3350
-
2
Kootenai Medical Center Kpc Mid Level2003 Kootenai Health Way, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 625-4000
-
3
Ozark Orthopaedics601 W Maple Ave Ste 704, Springdale, AR 72764 Directions (918) 935-3350Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Oklahoma State University Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coman Jr?
Great doctor. Listened to what I was saying. Very impressed with the treatment from him and his staff. Thank you all very very much.
About Dr. James Coman Jr, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
- 1417927815
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coman Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coman Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coman Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coman Jr works at
Dr. Coman Jr has seen patients for Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias, Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coman Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Coman Jr speaks French.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Coman Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coman Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coman Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coman Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.