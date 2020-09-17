See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Tulsa, OK
Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
3 (36)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Coman Jr, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Oklahoma State University Medical Center, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.

Dr. Coman Jr works at Heart Rhythm Institute Of Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Coeur D Alene, ID and Springdale, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias, Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heart Rhythm Institute of Oklahoma PC
    6465 S Yale Ave Ste 202, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 935-3350
  2. 2
    Kootenai Medical Center Kpc Mid Level
    2003 Kootenai Health Way, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 625-4000
  3. 3
    Ozark Orthopaedics
    601 W Maple Ave Ste 704, Springdale, AR 72764 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 935-3350
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oklahoma State University Medical Center
  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Heart Disease
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Heart Disease
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair

Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Sep 17, 2020
    Great doctor. Listened to what I was saying. Very impressed with the treatment from him and his staff. Thank you all very very much.
    — Sep 17, 2020
    About Dr. James Coman Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1417927815
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Coman Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coman Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coman Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coman Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coman Jr has seen patients for Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias, Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coman Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Coman Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coman Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coman Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coman Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

